ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Financial Results For December 31 2017 13/01/2018

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting On January 13 2018 05/01/2018

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017 04/01/2018

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Financial Results For September 30 2017 14/11/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd REVISED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 30TH JUNE 2017 10/11/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting On November 14 2017 08/11/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Scrutinizers Report 26/09/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Financial Results For June 302017 11/09/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting On September 11 2017 04/09/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended June 2017 14/07/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Revised Financial Results For The Year Ending 31St March 2017 13/05/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Financial Results For March 31 2017 27/04/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting On 27Th April 2017 20/04/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 31St March 2017 18/04/2017

| bse

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Statement Of Inventors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2017 13/04/2017

| bse