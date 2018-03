ANNOUNCEMENTS

Maral Overseas Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 19/01/2018

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 I 19/01/2018

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Closure of Trading Window 03/01/2018

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended The 03/01/2018

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 01/11/2017

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Closure of Trading Window 16/10/2017

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Convening Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year 16/10/2017

| bse

Maral Overseas Ltd Scrutinizers Report 23/09/2017

| bse