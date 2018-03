ANNOUNCEMENTS

Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 08/02/2018

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Board Meeting On February 08 2018 31/01/2018

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017 12/01/2018

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 13/12/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Board Meeting On December 13 2017 30/11/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Updates 13/11/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 2017 30/10/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017 24/10/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Scrutinizers Report 23/09/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of AGM 23/09/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd AGM On September 22 2017 22/09/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Financial Results For June 30 2017 18/09/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd AGM On September 22 2017 01/09/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd Financial Result For June 2017 12/08/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd August 12 2017 27/07/2017

| bse

Glittek Granites Ltd March 31 2017 13/07/2017

| bse