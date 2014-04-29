ANNOUNCEMENTS

JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31, 2014

  • 29/04/2014
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31, 2013

  • 13/02/2014
Benzo Petro International Ltd Shareholding Pattern for Dec 31, 2013

  • 07/02/2014
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results for Sept 30, 2013<BR>

  • 19/11/2013
Benzo Petro International Ltd Outcome of AGM

  • 01/10/2013
Benzo Petro International Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM

  • 11/09/2013
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2013 (Audited)

  • 30/05/2013
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31, 2012

  • 14/02/2013
Benzo Petro International Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM

  • 06/09/2012
Benzo Petro International Ltd Result of Postal Ballot

  • 16/08/2012
