ANNOUNCEMENTS

Announcement for "Best Steel Logistics Ltd"

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)

  • 01/03/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Result Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Held On Wednesday February 28 2018 Of Best Steel Logistics

  • 28/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Outcome And Proceedings Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On 28.02.2018 Of Best Steel Logistics

  • 28/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd CORRIGENDUM

  • 26/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Intimation Of Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting And Voting At The EGM Venue.

  • 20/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting

  • 13/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Financial Result For Third Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31 2017

  • 13/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Draft Letter of Offer

  • 12/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Closure of Trading Window

  • 05/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd BOARD MEETING ON 13TH FEBRUARY 2018 AT 11 A.M. AT CORPORATE OFFICE

  • 05/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd EGM ON 28TH FEBRUARY 2018 AT 10.30 A.M. AT JP HOTELS & RESORTS 6B I. P. EXTENSION PATPARGANJ NEAR MA

  • 05/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Updates on Open Offer

  • 05/02/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Open Offer

  • 29/01/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting

  • 29/01/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Board Meeting On January 29 2018.

  • 23/01/2018
  • 23/01/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Statement Of Investor Compalaint For Quarter Ended December 31 2017.

  • 20/01/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011

  • 16/01/2018
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 30 2017

  • 23/10/2017
Best Steel Logistics Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaint For Quarter Ended September 30 2017.<BR>

  • 17/10/2017
