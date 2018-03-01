ANNOUNCEMENTS

Best Steel Logistics Ltd CORRIGENDUM 26/02/2018

| bse

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Draft Letter of Offer 12/02/2018

| bse

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Closure of Trading Window 05/02/2018

| bse

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Updates on Open Offer 05/02/2018

| bse

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Open Offer 29/01/2018

| bse

Best Steel Logistics Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 29/01/2018

| bse