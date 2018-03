ANNOUNCEMENTS

BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On February 12 2018 31/01/2018

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017 08/01/2018

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Financial Results Sept 30 2017 11/12/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Financial Results For Sept 30 2017 11/12/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On Dec 11 2017 01/12/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of AGM 21/11/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Scrutinizers Report 07/11/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of AGM 06/11/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017 01/11/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017 09/10/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM 20/09/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd AGM ON NOV 6 2017 19/09/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 14/09/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On September 14 2017 06/09/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 02/09/2017

| bse

BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting 02/09/2017

| bse