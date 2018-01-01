» Research Reports
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- People can't be in dark, complete 2G probe in six months: SC tells CBI, ED
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Maharashtra farmers, across all crops, have much to complain about
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
- Fund managers buy 1.7 mn PNB shares in Feb despite 40% slump in price
- India's equity market-cap to hit $6.1 trillion by 2027: Morgan Stanley
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'