Stock Shareholding Pattern
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Indian
|59.57
|59.57
|59.58
|59.58
|59.59
|Total of Promoters
|59.71
|59.71
|59.72
|59.72
|59.73
|Institutions
|33.73
|33.43
|33.25
|33.04
|32.52
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.12
|0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|0.17
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|27.76
|27.81
|29.02
|28.89
|28.47
|Insurance Companies
|3.89
|3.89
|2.51
|2.59
|2.60
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|1.80
|1.55
|1.53
|1.37
|1.14
|Non-Institution
|6.41
|6.64
|6.80
|7.02
|7.54
|Indian Public
|3.65
|3.82
|3.95
|4.05
|4.58
|Others
|2.76
|2.82
|2.85
|2.97
|2.96
|Total Non Promoter
|40.14
|40.07
|40.05
|40.06
|40.06
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.85
|99.78
|99.77
|99.78
|99.79
|Custodians
|0.15
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00