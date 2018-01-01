JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 71.17 71.17 71.17 71.17 70.86
Total of Promoters 71.17 71.17 71.17 71.17 70.86
Institutions 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 28.36 28.36 28.36 28.36 28.67
Indian Public 20.52 21.01 21.70 21.79 21.89
Others 7.84 7.35 6.66 6.57 6.78
Total Non Promoter 28.83 28.83 28.83 28.83 29.14
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00