Stock Shareholding Pattern
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|71.17
|71.17
|71.17
|71.17
|70.86
|Total of Promoters
|71.17
|71.17
|71.17
|71.17
|70.86
|Institutions
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|28.36
|28.36
|28.36
|28.36
|28.67
|Indian Public
|20.52
|21.01
|21.70
|21.79
|21.89
|Others
|7.84
|7.35
|6.66
|6.57
|6.78
|Total Non Promoter
|28.83
|28.83
|28.83
|28.83
|29.14
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00