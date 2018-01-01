JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016 Sep 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 12.24 8.63 8.63 8.63 8.63
Total of Promoters 12.24 8.63 8.63 8.63 8.63
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.45
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.45
Non-Institution 87.76 91.37 91.37 91.37 90.92
Indian Public 76.32 82.40 82.37 82.36 81.90
Others 11.44 8.97 9.00 9.01 9.02
Total Non Promoter 87.76 91.37 91.37 91.37 91.37
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00