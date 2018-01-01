Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Sep 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|12.24
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|Total of Promoters
|12.24
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|8.63
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|Non-Institution
|87.76
|91.37
|91.37
|91.37
|90.92
|Indian Public
|76.32
|82.40
|82.37
|82.36
|81.90
|Others
|11.44
|8.97
|9.00
|9.01
|9.02
|Total Non Promoter
|87.76
|91.37
|91.37
|91.37
|91.37
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00