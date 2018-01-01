JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58
Total of Promoters 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58 30.58
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42
Indian Public 33.80 34.15 34.15 34.49 35.51
Others 35.62 35.27 35.27 34.93 33.91
Total Non Promoter 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42 69.42
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00