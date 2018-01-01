Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|41.94
|41.94
|41.68
|41.97
|41.33
|Total of Promoters
|41.94
|41.94
|41.68
|41.97
|41.33
|Institutions
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.37
|0.37
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.36
|0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|57.33
|57.33
|57.59
|57.30
|57.94
|Indian Public
|50.05
|50.64
|50.61
|50.47
|50.86
|Others
|7.28
|6.69
|6.98
|6.83
|7.08
|Total Non Promoter
|58.06
|58.06
|58.32
|58.03
|58.67
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00