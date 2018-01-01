JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 41.94 41.94 41.68 41.97 41.33
Total of Promoters 41.94 41.94 41.68 41.97 41.33
Institutions 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.37 0.37 0.73 0.73 0.73
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.36 0.36 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 57.33 57.33 57.59 57.30 57.94
Indian Public 50.05 50.64 50.61 50.47 50.86
Others 7.28 6.69 6.98 6.83 7.08
Total Non Promoter 58.06 58.06 58.32 58.03 58.67
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00