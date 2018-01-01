Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|14.99
|14.99
|14.99
|14.99
|14.99
|Indian
|60.01
|60.01
|60.01
|60.01
|60.01
|Total of Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Institutions
|5.02
|5.02
|5.12
|5.06
|5.06
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.08
|0.08
|1.89
|1.89
|1.89
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|1.81
|1.81
|0.11
|0.05
|0.05
|Non-Institution
|19.98
|19.98
|19.88
|19.94
|19.94
|Indian Public
|7.74
|7.73
|7.67
|7.71
|7.67
|Others
|12.24
|12.25
|12.21
|12.23
|12.27
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00