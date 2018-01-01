JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 14.99 14.99 14.99 14.99 14.99
Indian 60.01 60.01 60.01 60.01 60.01
Total of Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Institutions 5.02 5.02 5.12 5.06 5.06
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.08 0.08 1.89 1.89 1.89
Foreign Institutional Investors 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13 3.13
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 1.81 1.81 0.11 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 19.98 19.98 19.88 19.94 19.94
Indian Public 7.74 7.73 7.67 7.71 7.67
Others 12.24 12.25 12.21 12.23 12.27
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00