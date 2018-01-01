Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jul 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|67.46
|67.46
|67.46
|67.46
|67.50
|Total of Promoters
|67.46
|67.46
|67.46
|67.46
|67.50
|Institutions
|20.64
|21.03
|21.36
|21.36
|21.40
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.02
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|7.27
|7.52
|7.27
|7.27
|6.78
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|13.36
|13.45
|14.07
|14.07
|14.53
|Non-Institution
|11.34
|10.93
|11.18
|11.18
|11.10
|Indian Public
|8.97
|8.51
|8.17
|8.17
|8.12
|Others
|2.37
|2.42
|3.01
|3.01
|2.98
|Total Non Promoter
|31.98
|31.96
|32.54
|32.54
|32.50
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.44
|99.42
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.56
|0.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00