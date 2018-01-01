JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jul 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 67.46 67.46 67.46 67.46 67.50
Total of Promoters 67.46 67.46 67.46 67.46 67.50
Institutions 20.64 21.03 21.36 21.36 21.40
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.02 0.06 0.02 0.02 0.03
Foreign Institutional Investors 7.27 7.52 7.27 7.27 6.78
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 13.36 13.45 14.07 14.07 14.53
Non-Institution 11.34 10.93 11.18 11.18 11.10
Indian Public 8.97 8.51 8.17 8.17 8.12
Others 2.37 2.42 3.01 3.01 2.98
Total Non Promoter 31.98 31.96 32.54 32.54 32.50
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.44 99.42 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.56 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00