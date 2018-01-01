JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total of Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Institutions 12.36 12.32 12.18 12.08 12.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 8.52 8.55 8.55 8.42 8.34
Foreign Institutional Investors 1.67 1.78 1.80 1.82 1.89
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 2.16 2.00 1.83 1.84 1.78
Non-Institution 12.64 12.68 12.82 12.92 12.99
Indian Public 11.14 11.59 11.80 11.86 11.99
Others 1.50 1.09 1.02 1.06 1.00
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00