Stock Shareholding Pattern
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total of Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Institutions
|12.36
|12.32
|12.18
|12.08
|12.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|8.52
|8.55
|8.55
|8.42
|8.34
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|1.67
|1.78
|1.80
|1.82
|1.89
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|2.16
|2.00
|1.83
|1.84
|1.78
|Non-Institution
|12.64
|12.68
|12.82
|12.92
|12.99
|Indian Public
|11.14
|11.59
|11.80
|11.86
|11.99
|Others
|1.50
|1.09
|1.02
|1.06
|1.00
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00