Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|46.54
|46.53
|46.53
|46.50
|46.49
|Total of Promoters
|46.54
|46.53
|46.53
|46.50
|46.49
|Institutions
|37.07
|38.56
|38.89
|40.80
|41.24
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|2.79
|2.78
|2.89
|2.72
|3.35
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|31.03
|33.24
|33.51
|34.76
|34.38
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|3.20
|2.52
|2.47
|3.31
|3.48
|Non-Institution
|16.40
|14.91
|14.58
|12.69
|12.27
|Indian Public
|11.63
|10.84
|10.30
|8.54
|8.40
|Others
|4.77
|4.07
|4.28
|4.15
|3.87
|Total Non Promoter
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|53.49
|53.51
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00