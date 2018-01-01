JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95
Total of Promoters 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.04 25.03 25.04 25.04 25.04
Indian Public 19.99 20.70 20.29 19.88 19.75
Others 5.05 4.33 4.75 5.16 5.29
Total Non Promoter 25.06 25.05 25.06 25.06 25.06
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.01 100.01 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00