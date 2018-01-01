Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|Total of Promoters
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|54.03
|Institutions
|29.81
|30.27
|31.13
|30.68
|29.37
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|3.56
|3.55
|4.89
|4.99
|5.25
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|5.47
|7.15
|7.63
|7.78
|5.29
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|20.79
|19.58
|18.61
|17.91
|18.83
|Non-Institution
|16.16
|15.70
|14.84
|15.29
|16.60
|Indian Public
|10.58
|9.97
|9.21
|9.42
|10.15
|Others
|5.58
|5.73
|5.63
|5.87
|6.45
|Total Non Promoter
|45.97
|45.97
|45.97
|45.97
|45.97
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00