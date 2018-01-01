JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 54.03 54.03 54.03 54.03 54.03
Total of Promoters 54.03 54.03 54.03 54.03 54.03
Institutions 29.81 30.27 31.13 30.68 29.37
Financial Institutions / Banks 3.56 3.55 4.89 4.99 5.25
Foreign Institutional Investors 5.47 7.15 7.63 7.78 5.29
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 20.79 19.58 18.61 17.91 18.83
Non-Institution 16.16 15.70 14.84 15.29 16.60
Indian Public 10.58 9.97 9.21 9.42 10.15
Others 5.58 5.73 5.63 5.87 6.45
Total Non Promoter 45.97 45.97 45.97 45.97 45.97
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00