Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total of Promoters
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|Institutions
|12.79
|12.86
|12.79
|12.76
|12.77
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|3.12
|3.14
|2.91
|2.52
|1.86
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|4.10
|3.95
|4.15
|4.37
|5.49
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|5.57
|5.77
|5.73
|5.87
|5.42
|Non-Institution
|14.76
|14.68
|14.75
|14.78
|14.77
|Indian Public
|12.12
|12.35
|12.44
|12.54
|12.57
|Others
|2.64
|2.33
|2.31
|2.24
|2.20
|Total Non Promoter
|27.55
|27.54
|27.54
|27.54
|27.54
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00