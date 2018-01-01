JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total of Promoters 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46
Institutions 12.79 12.86 12.79 12.76 12.77
Financial Institutions / Banks 3.12 3.14 2.91 2.52 1.86
Foreign Institutional Investors 4.10 3.95 4.15 4.37 5.49
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 5.57 5.77 5.73 5.87 5.42
Non-Institution 14.76 14.68 14.75 14.78 14.77
Indian Public 12.12 12.35 12.44 12.54 12.57
Others 2.64 2.33 2.31 2.24 2.20
Total Non Promoter 27.55 27.54 27.54 27.54 27.54
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00