JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Jun 2008 Mar 2008 Dec 2007 Sep 2007 Jun 2007
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99
Total of Promoters 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99 17.99
Institutions 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 81.94 81.94 81.94 81.94 81.94
Indian Public 61.01 61.01 61.01 61.01 61.01
Others 20.93 20.93 20.93 20.93 20.93
Total Non Promoter 82.02 82.02 82.02 82.02 82.02
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.01 100.01 100.01 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00