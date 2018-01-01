JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 27.76 31.04 31.04 31.04 30.99
Total of Promoters 27.76 31.04 31.04 31.04 30.99
Institutions 15.59 12.15 12.46 12.35 9.80
Financial Institutions / Banks 1.32 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Foreign Institutional Investors 10.23 8.05 8.36 8.17 5.70
Insurance Companies 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 56.65 56.81 56.50 56.60 59.21
Indian Public 31.17 27.89 27.99 28.24 29.51
Others 25.48 28.92 28.51 28.36 29.70
Total Non Promoter 72.24 68.96 68.96 68.95 69.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00