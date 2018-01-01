Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|27.76
|31.04
|31.04
|31.04
|30.99
|Total of Promoters
|27.76
|31.04
|31.04
|31.04
|30.99
|Institutions
|15.59
|12.15
|12.46
|12.35
|9.80
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|1.32
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|10.23
|8.05
|8.36
|8.17
|5.70
|Insurance Companies
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|56.65
|56.81
|56.50
|56.60
|59.21
|Indian Public
|31.17
|27.89
|27.99
|28.24
|29.51
|Others
|25.48
|28.92
|28.51
|28.36
|29.70
|Total Non Promoter
|72.24
|68.96
|68.96
|68.95
|69.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00