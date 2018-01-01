JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Sep 2015 Jun 2015 Mar 2015 Dec 2014 Sep 2014
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06 1.05
Total of Promoters 67.06 67.06 67.06 67.06 1.05
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Non-Institution 32.92 32.92 32.92 32.92 98.93
Indian Public 15.87 15.87 15.87 15.84 15.84
Others 17.05 17.05 17.05 17.08 83.09
Total Non Promoter 32.94 32.94 32.94 32.94 98.95
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00