Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Sep 2015
|Jun 2015
|Mar 2015
|Dec 2014
|Sep 2014
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|1.05
|Total of Promoters
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|67.06
|1.05
|Institutions
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Non-Institution
|32.92
|32.92
|32.92
|32.92
|98.93
|Indian Public
|15.87
|15.87
|15.87
|15.84
|15.84
|Others
|17.05
|17.05
|17.05
|17.08
|83.09
|Total Non Promoter
|32.94
|32.94
|32.94
|32.94
|98.95
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00