Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Dec 2012
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|15.38
|15.56
|17.22
|19.95
|20.69
|Total of Promoters
|15.38
|15.56
|17.22
|19.95
|20.69
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|84.62
|84.44
|80.18
|77.45
|76.71
|Indian Public
|69.57
|68.94
|57.93
|58.83
|56.28
|Others
|15.05
|15.50
|22.25
|18.62
|20.43
|Total Non Promoter
|84.62
|84.44
|80.18
|77.45
|76.71
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|97.40
|97.40
|97.40
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00