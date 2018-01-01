Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2008
|Sep 2008
|Jun 2008
|Mar 2008
|Sep 2007
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|Total of Promoters
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|38.62
|Institutions
|10.77
|10.77
|10.77
|10.77
|10.77
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|2.93
|2.93
|2.93
|2.93
|2.93
|Non-Institution
|50.61
|50.61
|50.61
|50.61
|50.61
|Indian Public
|47.09
|47.09
|47.09
|47.09
|47.09
|Others
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|3.52
|Total Non Promoter
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|61.38
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00