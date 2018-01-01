JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2011 Dec 2010 Sep 2010 Jun 2010 Mar 2010
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18
Total of Promoters 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18 9.18
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82
Indian Public 78.66 78.66 76.66 78.66 76.66
Others 12.16 12.16 14.16 12.16 14.16
Total Non Promoter 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82 90.82
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00