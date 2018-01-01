JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96
Total of Promoters 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96
Institutions 3.87 3.46 3.46 3.46 3.46
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 3.29 3.29 3.29 3.29 3.29
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 22.17 22.57 22.57 22.57 22.57
Indian Public 10.30 10.84 10.55 10.77 11.11
Others 11.87 11.73 12.02 11.80 11.46
Total Non Promoter 26.04 26.03 26.03 26.03 26.03
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00