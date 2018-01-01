Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|Total of Promoters
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|Institutions
|3.87
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|22.17
|22.57
|22.57
|22.57
|22.57
|Indian Public
|10.30
|10.84
|10.55
|10.77
|11.11
|Others
|11.87
|11.73
|12.02
|11.80
|11.46
|Total Non Promoter
|26.04
|26.03
|26.03
|26.03
|26.03
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00