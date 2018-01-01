JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38
Total of Promoters 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38
Institutions 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 26.05 26.02 26.02 26.02 26.02
Indian Public 22.06 23.79 23.98 24.22 24.36
Others 3.99 2.23 2.04 1.80 1.66
Total Non Promoter 26.62 26.62 26.62 26.62 26.62
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00