Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|Total of Promoters
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|Institutions
|0.57
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.02
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Non-Institution
|26.05
|26.02
|26.02
|26.02
|26.02
|Indian Public
|22.06
|23.79
|23.98
|24.22
|24.36
|Others
|3.99
|2.23
|2.04
|1.80
|1.66
|Total Non Promoter
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00