Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Total of Promoters 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89
Indian Public 90.15 91.69 91.63 91.25 91.19
Others 9.74 8.20 8.26 8.64 8.70
Total Non Promoter 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89 99.89
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00