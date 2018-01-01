JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 29.64 29.60 29.43 29.38 29.27
Total of Promoters 29.64 29.60 29.43 29.38 29.27
Institutions 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 70.23 70.27 70.44 70.49 70.60
Indian Public 68.88 68.93 68.96 69.14 69.27
Others 1.35 1.34 1.48 1.35 1.33
Total Non Promoter 70.36 70.40 70.57 70.62 70.73
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00