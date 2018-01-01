Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|29.64
|29.60
|29.43
|29.38
|29.27
|Total of Promoters
|29.64
|29.60
|29.43
|29.38
|29.27
|Institutions
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|70.23
|70.27
|70.44
|70.49
|70.60
|Indian Public
|68.88
|68.93
|68.96
|69.14
|69.27
|Others
|1.35
|1.34
|1.48
|1.35
|1.33
|Total Non Promoter
|70.36
|70.40
|70.57
|70.62
|70.73
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00