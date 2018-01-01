Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|Total of Promoters
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|Institutions
|5.13
|8.02
|8.82
|8.63
|14.54
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.40
|0.36
|0.29
|0.28
|0.14
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|4.73
|7.65
|8.53
|8.35
|14.35
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|46.62
|43.73
|42.93
|43.12
|37.21
|Indian Public
|37.47
|34.70
|34.43
|34.78
|30.94
|Others
|9.15
|9.03
|8.50
|8.34
|6.27
|Total Non Promoter
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|51.75
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00