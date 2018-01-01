JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25
Total of Promoters 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25
Institutions 5.13 8.02 8.82 8.63 14.54
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.40 0.36 0.29 0.28 0.14
Foreign Institutional Investors 4.73 7.65 8.53 8.35 14.35
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 46.62 43.73 42.93 43.12 37.21
Indian Public 37.47 34.70 34.43 34.78 30.94
Others 9.15 9.03 8.50 8.34 6.27
Total Non Promoter 51.75 51.75 51.75 51.75 51.75
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00