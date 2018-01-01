JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total of Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 24.98 24.98 24.98 24.98 24.98
Indian Public 23.48 23.66 23.23 23.28 23.99
Others 1.50 1.32 1.75 1.70 0.99
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00