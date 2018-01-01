Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|Total of Promoters
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|72.71
|Institutions
|3.42
|2.48
|2.06
|2.07
|2.05
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.21
|0.16
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|2.00
|1.00
|0.69
|0.68
|0.67
|Insurance Companies
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.78
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Non-Institution
|23.87
|24.81
|25.23
|25.22
|25.24
|Indian Public
|12.92
|14.23
|14.53
|14.74
|14.71
|Others
|10.95
|10.58
|10.70
|10.48
|10.53
|Total Non Promoter
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00