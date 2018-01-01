Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|Total of Promoters
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|69.59
|Institutions
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Non-Institution
|30.30
|30.30
|30.30
|30.30
|30.30
|Indian Public
|23.38
|23.38
|23.37
|23.36
|23.36
|Others
|6.92
|6.92
|6.93
|6.94
|6.94
|Total Non Promoter
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|30.40
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00