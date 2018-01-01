JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 69.59 69.59 69.59 69.59 69.59
Total of Promoters 69.59 69.59 69.59 69.59 69.59
Institutions 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08
Non-Institution 30.30 30.30 30.30 30.30 30.30
Indian Public 23.38 23.38 23.37 23.36 23.36
Others 6.92 6.92 6.93 6.94 6.94
Total Non Promoter 30.40 30.40 30.40 30.40 30.40
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00