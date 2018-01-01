JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 53.41 53.41 53.41 53.41 53.41
Total of Promoters 53.41 53.41 53.41 53.41 53.41
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 46.59 46.59 46.59 46.59 46.59
Indian Public 44.07 43.95 43.97 43.79 43.74
Others 2.52 2.64 2.62 2.80 2.85
Total Non Promoter 46.59 46.59 46.59 46.59 46.59
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00