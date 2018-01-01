Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|6.95
|6.95
|6.95
|6.95
|6.95
|Indian
|63.93
|63.93
|63.93
|63.93
|63.93
|Total of Promoters
|70.88
|70.88
|70.88
|70.88
|70.88
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|Indian Public
|9.96
|9.95
|9.83
|9.60
|9.69
|Others
|19.16
|19.17
|19.29
|19.52
|19.43
|Total Non Promoter
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00