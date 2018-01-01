JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 6.95 6.95 6.95 6.95 6.95
Indian 63.93 63.93 63.93 63.93 63.93
Total of Promoters 70.88 70.88 70.88 70.88 70.88
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 29.12 29.12 29.12 29.12 29.12
Indian Public 9.96 9.95 9.83 9.60 9.69
Others 19.16 19.17 19.29 19.52 19.43
Total Non Promoter 29.12 29.12 29.12 29.12 29.12
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00