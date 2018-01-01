Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|24.18
|27.05
|Total of Promoters
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|24.18
|27.05
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|76.40
|76.40
|76.40
|75.82
|72.95
|Indian Public
|64.30
|62.52
|60.85
|59.59
|58.56
|Others
|12.10
|13.88
|15.55
|16.23
|14.39
|Total Non Promoter
|76.40
|76.40
|76.40
|75.82
|72.95
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00