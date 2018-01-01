JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 23.60 23.60 23.60 24.18 27.05
Total of Promoters 23.60 23.60 23.60 24.18 27.05
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 76.40 76.40 76.40 75.82 72.95
Indian Public 64.30 62.52 60.85 59.59 58.56
Others 12.10 13.88 15.55 16.23 14.39
Total Non Promoter 76.40 76.40 76.40 75.82 72.95
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00