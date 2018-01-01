Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|54.35
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|Total of Promoters
|54.35
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|54.56
|Institutions
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|45.64
|45.43
|45.43
|45.43
|45.43
|Indian Public
|42.87
|44.27
|44.54
|45.04
|45.03
|Others
|2.77
|1.16
|0.89
|0.39
|0.40
|Total Non Promoter
|45.65
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00