Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 54.35 54.56 54.56 54.56 54.56
Total of Promoters 54.35 54.56 54.56 54.56 54.56
Institutions 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 45.64 45.43 45.43 45.43 45.43
Indian Public 42.87 44.27 44.54 45.04 45.03
Others 2.77 1.16 0.89 0.39 0.40
Total Non Promoter 45.65 45.44 45.44 45.44 45.44
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00