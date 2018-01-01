Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Mar 2014
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Total of Promoters
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Institutions
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|4.67
|4.67
|7.85
|7.85
|7.85
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|3.55
|3.55
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Non-Institution
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|Indian Public
|64.40
|64.37
|64.32
|64.30
|64.30
|Others
|9.69
|9.72
|9.77
|9.79
|9.79
|Total Non Promoter
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00