Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Mar 2014 Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013 Mar 2013
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70
Total of Promoters 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70
Institutions 8.21 8.21 8.21 8.21 8.21
Financial Institutions / Banks 4.67 4.67 7.85 7.85 7.85
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 3.55 3.55 0.36 0.36 0.36
Non-Institution 74.09 74.09 74.09 74.09 74.09
Indian Public 64.40 64.37 64.32 64.30 64.30
Others 9.69 9.72 9.77 9.79 9.79
Total Non Promoter 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00