SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|Total of Promoters
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|Indian Public
|34.78
|34.78
|37.62
|34.13
|34.05
|Others
|23.38
|23.38
|20.54
|24.03
|24.11
|Total Non Promoter
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00