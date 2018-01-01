JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 41.84 41.84 41.84 41.84 41.84
Total of Promoters 41.84 41.84 41.84 41.84 41.84
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 58.16 58.16 58.16 58.16 58.16
Indian Public 34.78 34.78 37.62 34.13 34.05
Others 23.38 23.38 20.54 24.03 24.11
Total Non Promoter 58.16 58.16 58.16 58.16 58.16
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00