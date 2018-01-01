Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Total of Promoters
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|6.67
|Institutions
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|93.00
|93.00
|93.00
|93.00
|93.00
|Indian Public
|56.22
|55.73
|55.69
|55.58
|55.58
|Others
|36.78
|37.27
|37.31
|37.42
|37.42
|Total Non Promoter
|93.32
|93.32
|93.32
|93.32
|93.32
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00