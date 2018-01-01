JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 6.67 6.67 6.67 6.67 6.67
Total of Promoters 6.67 6.67 6.67 6.67 6.67
Institutions 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 93.00 93.00 93.00 93.00 93.00
Indian Public 56.22 55.73 55.69 55.58 55.58
Others 36.78 37.27 37.31 37.42 37.42
Total Non Promoter 93.32 93.32 93.32 93.32 93.32
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00