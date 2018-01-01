JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Mar 2010 Dec 2009 Sep 2009 Jun 2009 Mar 2009
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 9.13 9.13 9.13 9.13 10.52
Total of Promoters 9.13 9.13 9.13 9.13 10.52
Institutions 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.29
Financial Institutions / Banks 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.92
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37
Non-Institution 88.58 88.58 88.58 88.58 87.19
Indian Public 64.99 65.01 65.01 65.02 63.62
Others 23.59 23.57 23.57 23.56 23.57
Total Non Promoter 90.87 90.87 90.87 90.87 89.48
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00