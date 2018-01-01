JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 37.91 38.75 39.04 39.04 39.04
Total of Promoters 37.91 38.75 39.04 39.04 39.04
Institutions 0.62 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.62 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 61.47 60.66 60.36 60.36 60.96
Indian Public 53.95 46.35 45.41 44.73 51.58
Others 7.52 14.31 14.95 15.63 9.38
Total Non Promoter 62.09 61.25 60.95 60.95 60.96
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 99.99 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00