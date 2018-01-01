Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|37.91
|38.75
|39.04
|39.04
|39.04
|Total of Promoters
|37.91
|38.75
|39.04
|39.04
|39.04
|Institutions
|0.62
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.62
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|61.47
|60.66
|60.36
|60.36
|60.96
|Indian Public
|53.95
|46.35
|45.41
|44.73
|51.58
|Others
|7.52
|14.31
|14.95
|15.63
|9.38
|Total Non Promoter
|62.09
|61.25
|60.95
|60.95
|60.96
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00