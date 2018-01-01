Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Dec 2012
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Total of Promoters
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Institutions
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|Indian Public
|49.46
|47.39
|46.53
|45.43
|34.96
|Others
|38.30
|40.37
|41.23
|42.33
|52.80
|Total Non Promoter
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|Custodians
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00