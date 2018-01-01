JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013 Mar 2013 Dec 2012
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49
Total of Promoters 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49
Institutions 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 87.76 87.76 87.76 87.76 87.76
Indian Public 49.46 47.39 46.53 45.43 34.96
Others 38.30 40.37 41.23 42.33 52.80
Total Non Promoter 88.12 88.12 88.12 88.12 88.12
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 96.61 96.61 96.61 96.61 96.61
Custodians 3.39 3.39 3.39 3.39 3.39
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00