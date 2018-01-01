JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 53.71 53.66 53.66 49.47 49.47
Total of Promoters 53.71 53.66 53.66 49.47 49.47
Institutions 0.00 0.38 0.78 0.78 0.78
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.38 0.78 0.78 0.78
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 46.29 45.96 45.56 49.75 49.75
Indian Public 37.49 37.63 36.53 40.45 39.72
Others 8.80 8.33 9.03 9.30 10.03
Total Non Promoter 46.29 46.34 46.34 50.53 50.53
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00