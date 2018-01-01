Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|53.71
|53.66
|53.66
|49.47
|49.47
|Total of Promoters
|53.71
|53.66
|53.66
|49.47
|49.47
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.38
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.38
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|46.29
|45.96
|45.56
|49.75
|49.75
|Indian Public
|37.49
|37.63
|36.53
|40.45
|39.72
|Others
|8.80
|8.33
|9.03
|9.30
|10.03
|Total Non Promoter
|46.29
|46.34
|46.34
|50.53
|50.53
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00