Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 70.91 70.91 70.89 70.89 70.83
Total of Promoters 70.91 70.91 70.89 70.89 70.83
Institutions 0.12 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 28.97 28.97 29.11 29.11 29.17
Indian Public 24.33 24.36 24.75 25.05 24.82
Others 4.64 4.61 4.36 4.06 4.35
Total Non Promoter 29.09 29.09 29.11 29.11 29.17
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00