Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|70.91
|70.91
|70.89
|70.89
|70.83
|Total of Promoters
|70.91
|70.91
|70.89
|70.89
|70.83
|Institutions
|0.12
|0.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|28.97
|28.97
|29.11
|29.11
|29.17
|Indian Public
|24.33
|24.36
|24.75
|25.05
|24.82
|Others
|4.64
|4.61
|4.36
|4.06
|4.35
|Total Non Promoter
|29.09
|29.09
|29.11
|29.11
|29.17
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00