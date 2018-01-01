JUST IN
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 39.48 39.48 39.48 39.35 39.35
Total of Promoters 39.48 39.48 39.48 39.35 39.35
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 60.52 60.52 60.52 60.65 60.65
Indian Public 11.94 11.94 11.94 12.07 12.07
Others 48.58 48.58 48.58 48.58 48.58
Total Non Promoter 60.52 60.52 60.52 60.65 60.65
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00