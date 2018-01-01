Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|59.31
|59.31
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|Total of Promoters
|59.31
|59.31
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|Institutions
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|40.63
|40.69
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|Indian Public
|20.54
|34.22
|16.52
|16.02
|15.90
|Others
|20.09
|6.47
|8.69
|9.19
|9.31
|Total Non Promoter
|40.68
|40.69
|25.21
|25.21
|25.21
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00