SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 59.31 59.31 74.79 74.79 74.79
Total of Promoters 59.31 59.31 74.79 74.79 74.79
Institutions 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 40.63 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21
Indian Public 20.54 34.22 16.52 16.02 15.90
Others 20.09 6.47 8.69 9.19 9.31
Total Non Promoter 40.68 40.69 25.21 25.21 25.21
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00