JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Jun 2002 Mar 2002 Sep 2001 Jun 2001 Mar 2001
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 20.97 20.97 20.97 20.97 20.97
Total of Promoters 20.97 20.97 20.97 20.97 20.97
Institutions 3.61 3.61 3.61 3.61 3.61
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.68 0.68
Non-Institution 75.42 75.42 75.42 75.42 75.42
Indian Public 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Others 75.42 75.42 75.42 75.42 75.42
Total Non Promoter 79.03 79.03 79.03 79.03 79.03
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00