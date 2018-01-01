Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Jun 2002
|Mar 2002
|Sep 2001
|Jun 2001
|Mar 2001
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|Total of Promoters
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|20.97
|Institutions
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|0.68
|Non-Institution
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|Indian Public
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Others
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|75.42
|Total Non Promoter
|79.03
|79.03
|79.03
|79.03
|79.03
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00