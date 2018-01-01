Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|50.49
|50.49
|50.50
|50.50
|50.53
|Total of Promoters
|50.49
|50.49
|50.50
|50.50
|50.53
|Institutions
|9.57
|9.55
|7.87
|6.94
|6.48
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|1.56
|1.47
|1.35
|1.32
|1.03
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|7.97
|8.01
|6.47
|5.58
|5.38
|Non-Institution
|39.93
|39.96
|41.63
|42.56
|42.98
|Indian Public
|33.66
|32.03
|30.97
|32.77
|31.53
|Others
|6.27
|7.93
|10.66
|9.79
|11.45
|Total Non Promoter
|49.50
|49.51
|49.50
|49.50
|49.46
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00