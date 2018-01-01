JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 50.49 50.49 50.50 50.50 50.53
Total of Promoters 50.49 50.49 50.50 50.50 50.53
Institutions 9.57 9.55 7.87 6.94 6.48
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.02 0.05
Foreign Institutional Investors 1.56 1.47 1.35 1.32 1.03
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 7.97 8.01 6.47 5.58 5.38
Non-Institution 39.93 39.96 41.63 42.56 42.98
Indian Public 33.66 32.03 30.97 32.77 31.53
Others 6.27 7.93 10.66 9.79 11.45
Total Non Promoter 49.50 49.51 49.50 49.50 49.46
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00