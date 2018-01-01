JUST IN
Stock Shareholding Pattern

(in %) Dec 2016 Sep 2016 Jun 2016 Mar 2016 Dec 2015
Non Promoter - - - - -
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 28.41 28.41 28.41 28.41 28.41
Total of Promoters 28.41 28.41 28.41 28.41 28.41
Institutions 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 70.82 70.82 70.82 70.82 70.82
Indian Public 63.52 63.51 63.51 63.51 63.51
Others 7.30 7.31 7.31 7.31 7.31
Total Non Promoter 71.59 71.59 71.59 71.59 71.59
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00