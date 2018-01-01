Stock Shareholding Pattern
SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|(in %)
|Dec 2016
|Sep 2016
|Jun 2016
|Mar 2016
|Dec 2015
|Non Promoter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|Total of Promoters
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|28.41
|Institutions
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|0.77
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|70.82
|Indian Public
|63.52
|63.51
|63.51
|63.51
|63.51
|Others
|7.30
|7.31
|7.31
|7.31
|7.31
|Total Non Promoter
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|71.59
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00